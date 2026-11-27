Spot gold nears $3,650 as tech stocks rebound and Fed hike fears linger
Dubai: Gold rose on Friday as a rebound in technology stocks and a softer US dollar outweighed fears of Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot gold climbed 2.35 percent to $3,652.09 an ounce at 09:30 am in Dubai. Bullion is heading for a weekly gain after bouncing off a 15-month low two days ago. On a 30-day parameter gold prices are down 11.21 percent.
Dubai gold prices followed the global move. 24K gold rose to Dh438 a gram from Dh430.25 on Thursday, a gain of Dh7.75 or 1.80 per cent. 22K climbed to Dh405.75 from Dh398.50, up Dh7.25 or 1.82 per cent. 18K gained Dh5.75, or 1.76 per cent, to Dh333.25 from Dh327.50. And light weighted 14K added Dh4.50, also 1.76 per cent, to Dh260 from Dh255.50.
Sentiment remains fragile. Gold has stayed below $4,000 an ounce since November 11. It is on course for a third monthly loss of more than 6%. The slide from January's record high gathered pace after the US-Iran war sent energy costs soaring.
Asian stocks advanced for a second day, extending a rally after weeks of volatility in the artificial intelligence trade. A gauge of the dollar slipped 0.1%. That made bullion priced in the US currency cheaper for most buyers.
Inflation data has kept the pressure on. The Fed's preferred gauge of underlying inflation for October, released Wednesday, reinforced bets that the central bank will tighten policy at its December meeting. Higher borrowing costs hurt gold because it pays no interest. Markets also price further hikes early next year if price pressures persist.
Hebe Chen, senior market analyst at Vantage Global Prime told Bloomberg that she sees $3,450 to $3,500 as the critical support zone for gold. Prices broke out from that area in August 2025 before their record run. She notes that holding above it could steady the market. A decisive break below would raise the risk of a deeper correction.
Among other precious metals silver surged as much as 6.17 percent overnight to $44.06 an ounce. Platinum and palladium also advanced.