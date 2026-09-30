Participants emphasised that the “Future of Criminal Justice 2045” study is not intended to predict a single future. Rather, it seeks to develop multiple scenarios by analysing major global trends, identifying early indicators of change, understanding the forces shaping future developments and testing potential disruptions. They noted that the central challenge is not whether artificial intelligence should be used, but how its capabilities can be harnessed while preserving legality, the presumption of innocence, the right to defence, the reviewability of decisions, accountability and public trust. This approach is guided by a fundamental principle: “Technology strengthens justice, the law governs it, and humans remain the ultimate decision-makers.”

The “Future of Criminal Justice 2045” session, organised by the UAE Public Prosecution, examined the profound transformation under way across justice systems as a result of advances in artificial intelligence and the increasing use of digital and algorithmic evidence. The session explored the transition from justice systems that respond to crime after it occurs to more proactive and disciplined systems capable of anticipating risks without prejudging responsibility. It also examined the transition from conventional investigations to intelligent, analytical investigations that can identify patterns and connections across vast volumes of data.

The study introduced the “Prosecution of the Future” model as an integrated institutional framework built on four interconnected pillars: a constitutional and legal foundation that safeguards the guarantees of justice; advanced digital capabilities that harness data, artificial intelligence and intelligent agents; ethical governance that ensures algorithms remain explainable and reviewable, with continued human oversight; and data and algorithmic sovereignty that protects judicial data and maintains control over technological systems and models. The session concluded that the justice systems of the future must continue to modernise their tools without changing their foundations, expand their capabilities without diminishing procedural safeguards, and embrace technological innovation while remaining firmly anchored in the rule of law.

Abdulla Rasheed Editor - Abu Dhabi

Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.