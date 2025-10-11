GOLD/FOREX
Spanish restaurant unveils world’s most expensive burger priced at $11,000

Luxury restaurant Asador Aupa crafts the exclusive dish after eight years of research

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
The burger’s record-breaking price does not come from gilded decorations or edible gold, but from the exceptional quality of its ingredients and the rarity of the dining experience itself.
Dubai: A Spanish restaurant has made global headlines after unveiling what is believed to be the world’s most expensive burger, priced at $11,000 — the result of nearly a decade of experimentation and refinement.

Asador Aupa, a luxury restaurant in Cabrera de Mar, Catalonia, known for its high-end Basque-style cuisine, revealed that the exclusive creation was developed over eight years of culinary research by its in-house chefs.

According to Oddity Central, the burger’s record-breaking price does not come from gilded decorations or edible gold, but from the exceptional quality of its ingredients and the rarity of the dining experience itself.

Founded by renowned Spanish chef and influencer Bosco Jiménez, also known as BdeVikingo, Asador Aupa’s philosophy centres on redefining luxury dining. “True luxury should be rare and not easily accessible,” Jiménez has often said — a principle clearly reflected in this dish.

The burger is not listed on the restaurant’s menu and cannot be ordered through a standard reservation. Instead, it is served by invitation only, to a select group of guests who dine in a private room with limited seating.

While the restaurant has not disclosed the exact recipe, sources suggest the burger combines three of the world’s finest types of beef, one of Europe’s rarest cheeses, and a signature sauce made from premium spirits. The ingredients are carefully sourced and crafted to create what Asador Aupa describes as “an experience rather than a meal.”

The unveiling dethrones the previous record-holder — the “Golden Boy” burger from the Netherlands — which had held the title of the world’s most expensive burger. Asador Aupa’s version, however, distinguishes itself not through opulence, but through craftsmanship and exclusivity.

