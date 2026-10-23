Prince of Wales opens up about his career aspirations on the BBC’s Graham Norton show
London: Prince William has made a rare royal appearance on a BBC chat show, with the heir to the throne confessing he would have liked to join the police or be a DJ.
The Prince of Wales appeared on an episode set to air Friday evening, to promote his Earthshot Prize, which goes to environmental causes.
The show's host, comedian Graham Norton, is known for his A-list guests and mildly ribbing celebrities.
Wearing a blue suit, shirt and tie, William was roaring with laughter in images released ahead of the show on his and his wife's Instagram. He sat on the show's sofa next to actresses Cate Blanchett and Hannah Waddingham and conservationist Robert Irwin, all involved in the prize.
Hello! magazine wrote that William is the first working royal to appear on a British talk show although Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of William's uncle, the former prince Andrew, was interviewed by Norton when she still had a royal title.
The Graham Norton Show is now in its 33rd series and is the broadcaster's most watched chat show. Recent guests include Madonna.
The BBC reported there were "cheers and gasps from the audience" when William appeared as a surprise guest.
He will present the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai on November 17. Launched in 2020, the prize supports initiatives that help tackle environmental crises such as climate change.
As with previous competitions, this year's winners will receive one million pounds ($1.3 million) each "to accelerate the impact of their innovative solutions", organisers said.
William was asked whether he ever fantasised about another job rather than becoming king, telling Norton: "I did want to be a policeman when I was younger. I thought I could make a good one," adding that he also went through "a phase of wanting to be a DJ -- I wasn't very good."
William spoke of his family's love for "The Celebrity Traitors", a devious reality show currently topping ratings. He also said he was a "big fan" of director Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy about Batman, which he called "psychologically dark and deep".
The prince has kept tight-lipped about the return to Britain of his estranged brother Prince Harry, who said in an interview this week with GQ magazine that he wanted things to "work out" with his father, King Charles III, and William, his elder brother.