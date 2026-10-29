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Woman and niece killed as flash floods sweep away car in Jordan

Driver survives after jumping from vehicle as floodwaters carry it over 100 metres

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Tragic flash floods in Jordan claimed lives of a woman and her niece as their car was swept off a bridge into a valley. Rescue efforts recover both victims.
Tragic flash floods in Jordan claimed lives of a woman and her niece as their car was swept off a bridge into a valley. Rescue efforts recover both victims.
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Dubai: A 37-year-old woman and her 27-year-old niece died after flash floods swept their vehicle off a bridge in Jordan's Madaba governorate, carrying it more than 100 metres into a valley, local media reported.

The tragedy occurred near the Sayagha Bridge as the vehicle was travelling towards Madaba when torrents of water surged from higher ground following rainfall.

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According to local media reports, the rain had initially been light around sunset before floodwaters intensified rapidly, trapping the vehicle and sweeping it off the bridge into the valley below.

The driver, who was the woman's brother and the younger victim's uncle, managed to escape by jumping from the vehicle and reaching a nearby rock. Civil Defence teams and local residents subsequently rescued him.

Search teams launched an operation along the floodwater channel, combing through mud, trees and debris to locate the two missing women.

The body of one victim was recovered on the first day of the search on Wednesday, approximately seven kilometres from the accident site. The second body was found the following day, about five kilometres along the floodwater channel.

The older victim was a mother of four young children, the youngest just 18 months old. Her niece was a university graduate working as a teacher under Jordan's supplementary education programme.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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