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Why these donkeys get five-star care and give free milk

The farm produces about seven bottles of donkey milk a week, all distributed for free

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Behind the unusually comfortable donkey lifestyle, however, is a personal story that began around 12 years ago.
Behind the unusually comfortable donkey lifestyle, however, is a personal story that began around 12 years ago.
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Beirut: If there were hotel stars for donkeys, Hussein Amhaz’s farm in eastern Lebanon might have a strong claim to five.

His 24 donkeys have their own care team, special food, regular cleaning and a veterinarian who visits once a week or sooner, if one of the residents requires attention.

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There is also one firm house rule: no one gets rented out for work.

Amhaz, who lives in the town of Labweh, says he will not lend or hire out any of his animals because he worries they could become exhausted or injured.

“I pamper them and take care of them,” he said according to Sky News Arabia.

Behind the unusually comfortable donkey lifestyle, however, is a personal story that began around 12 years ago.

Amhaz said a member of his family had been suffering from severely weakened immunity. While looking for ways to help, he heard about donkey milk and what was being said about its nutritional value.

He bought one female donkey from a local market.

One became several, and several eventually became a herd that at one point approached 50 animals. Today, the farm is home to 23 females and one male.

Expensive milk, zero price

The farm produces only about seven bottles of donkey milk a week, and sometimes less when a female is nursing her foal.

That limited supply could, at least in theory, command a significant price.

Amhaz said 250ml of donkey milk can sell for around $90 in some European countries, while a kilogram can reach about $260. Products made from it, including cheese, can cost even more.

His price, however, remains stubbornly fixed at zero.

“I don’t want money from this work,” Amhaz said. He gives the milk to people who need it without charge, asking only for a prayer of mercy for members of his family who have died.

A costly five-star stay

Keeping the donkeys in such comfort is not inexpensive.

A dedicated team looks after their food, cleaning and daily needs, while a veterinarian regularly checks on them. Amhaz said buying a female donkey can cost up to $500, even when it is sick, after which he pays for its treatment.

The animals, in other words, may be living the quiet life, but their owner is footing the bill.

The farm has also faced serious setbacks. Amhaz said around 20 donkeys died in a poisoning incident, reducing a herd that had once numbered close to 50.

Still, he continues to care for the remaining animals, not as a business, he says, but as a form of charity in memory of his family.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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Lebanon

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