I expected our conversation to revolve around milk production, exports and business growth. Instead, before we had even taken a few steps into the farm, Hesham looked across the herd with unmistakable affection and said, "They are our precious gemstones and they are simply amazing."

That one sentence echoed the sentiments of those who grew up here.

Long before oil transformed the UAE, camels were the country's lifeline. They carried Bedouin tribes across vast deserts, provided milk when food was scarce and became enduring symbols of resilience and survival. Today, they continue to command respect through racing festivals, beauty contests and cultural celebrations. Yet, despite growing up in the UAE, I realised I knew remarkably little about these gentle giants beyond what I'd seen on desert safaris.

Naturally, I started with the question everyone wants answered.

Do they really spit?

I'll admit, I approached my first camel with a fair amount of caution. Years of hearing stories about flying saliva will do that to you.

Instead, she wandered over with remarkable elegance, accepted a carrot robustly from my hand and walked away without so much as a sideways glance.

"They don't spit ... always," Hesham said with a laugh, clearly amused by my hesitation.

The carrot, he explained, was merely a treat. Their actual diet is surprisingly sophisticated, with carefully balanced feed tailored to each stage of a camel's life. Pregnant camels, nursing mothers and younger animals all receive different nutritional mixes of alfalfa, wheat straw, mustard straw and wheat bran. Some of the alfalfa is even imported from countries such as Spain and Romania.