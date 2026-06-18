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Meet 7,000 camels at Camelicious' World Camel Day open farm event for free

Visitors can meet camels, tour the farm and sample camel milk products

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Every year on 22 June, World Camel Day shines a spotlight on an animal that has helped shape life across the Middle East for centuries.
Every year on 22 June, World Camel Day shines a spotlight on an animal that has helped shape life across the Middle East for centuries.

Dubai: Every year on 22 June, World Camel Day shines a spotlight on an animal that has helped shape life across the Middle East for centuries.

What is World Camel Day?

Known as the "ships of the desert", camels have long been woven into the fabric of life in the UAE, serving as a source of transport, food and companionship long before the country's modern transformation. Today, while their role has evolved, camels remain an important symbol of heritage, resilience and sustainability.

World Camel Day was established to raise awareness about the cultural, economic and environmental importance of camels around the world. In the UAE, the occasion is often marked through educational initiatives, cultural events and opportunities for residents to learn more about the animal's enduring contribution to the region.

Camelicious opens its doors

This year, one of the country's best-known camel milk brands is giving the public a chance to get closer than ever to that story.

For the first time, Camelicious is opening the doors of its Dubai farm to visitors as part of a special World Camel Day Open Farm Day on 22 June.

The complimentary experience will offer guests a behind-the-scenes look at what is described as the world's largest and most advanced camel dairy operation. Visitors will be able to meet camels, take part in feeding sessions, explore the farm, observe the production process and learn how camel milk makes its journey from farm to table.

The experience will also include camel milk tastings, signature camel milk treats and complimentary Camelicious ice cream.

What makes camels special

According to Camelicious, the initiative aims to help consumers better understand the role camels continue to play in the UAE's culture, food security ambitions and agricultural innovation.

"World Camel Day provides an opportunity to celebrate an animal that has played an extraordinary role in the history and development of our region," said Hesham Yehia, Acting CEO of Camelicious.

"While camels remain deeply connected to our heritage, they are also helping shape the future of sustainable nutrition and food security. We wanted to give families across the UAE the opportunity to experience that story for themselves."

From heritage to global industry

Located in Dubai, Camelicious is home to almost 7,000 camels and produces approximately three million litres of camel milk each year, supplying consumers across the UAE while expanding into international markets.

The company says growing consumer interest in locally produced food, transparency and traceability has increased curiosity about where products come from and how they are made, making experiences such as farm visits increasingly popular.

For many residents, the open day offers a rare opportunity to step beyond supermarket shelves and gain a closer understanding of one of the UAE's most distinctive agricultural success stories.

The World Camel Day Open Farm Day will take place on 22 June, with complimentary guided tours available through advance registration.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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