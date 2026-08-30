GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

UAE, Lebanon establish joint business council to boost trade and investment

New council will connect private sectors and promote investment and joint ventures

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The UAE-Lebanon Business Council aims to deepen economic ties, promote two-way investments and support strategic partnerships between companies in both countries.
The UAE-Lebanon Business Council aims to deepen economic ties, promote two-way investments and support strategic partnerships between companies in both countries.
WAM

Dubai: A joint UAE-Lebanon Business Council will be established to strengthen private-sector ties, promote investment opportunities and support new commercial partnerships between companies in the two countries.

A memorandum of understanding was signed to establish the council during the UAE-Lebanon Business Forum in Beirut on Sunday. The agreement was signed by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Mohamed Choucair, Chairman of the Federation of the Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Lebanon.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The council will provide an institutional platform for businesses to exchange market intelligence and expertise, identify investment opportunities and develop strategic partnerships and joint ventures.

The forum brought together senior government and business leaders to explore ways to expand bilateral trade and investment and identify high-potential sectors in both markets.

Four memoranda of understanding covering key economic areas were signed during the forum, reflecting efforts by both sides to turn potential opportunities into commercially viable projects.

Al Owais said strengthening the UAE-Lebanon economic partnership required greater business-to-business cooperation, increased trade and investment flows and new opportunities for the private sector.

Discussions focused on facilitating market access and business operations, encouraging two-way investment and using the competitive advantages of both economies to expand private-sector cooperation.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, said strong participation by business leaders and investors reflected growing private-sector interest in opportunities in Lebanon, particularly in priority and growth sectors.

“The establishment of the UAE-Lebanon Joint Business Council will provide a structured platform for strengthening engagement between investors and entrepreneurs and promoting available investment opportunities in both countries,” Al Shamsi said.

He said the council would help identify high-potential sectors and build a stronger pipeline of business partnerships, investment projects and commercial ventures between UAE and Lebanese companies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Hitesh Motwani appointed CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae

Hitesh Motwani appointed CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae

2m read
Dhiraj Jain, Founder & Chairman, 1XL Holdings, Mamata Dhiraj Jain, Founder & MD, Co-Founder Jainam and Jivika with Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

How Indian family shelters 300 stranded travellers

2m read
United States Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby, right, shakes hands with Philippine Ambassador to the U.S., Jose Manuel Romualdez during a forum in Manila, Philippines on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Joeal Calupitan)

Pentagon tells Asian allies: Invest more in defence

2m read
Dubai makes starting a business faster with fewer steps

Dubai makes starting a business faster with fewer steps

3m read