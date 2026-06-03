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Why Lebanon remains a threat to Trump’s Iran diplomacy

Lebanon remains a potential spoiler as Trump struggles to secure an Iran deal

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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A doctor stands amid the damaged laboratory of Jabal Amel Hospital, following Monday's Israeli airstrike that was hit a nearby building, in the southern port city of Tyre.
A doctor stands amid the damaged laboratory of Jabal Amel Hospital, following Monday's Israeli airstrike that was hit a nearby building, in the southern port city of Tyre.
AFP

Dubai: As US President Donald Trump pushed for a diplomatic exit from the Iran war, renewed tensions in Lebanon threatened to derail his efforts, highlighting what CNN described as one of the biggest obstacles facing the White House’s Middle East strategy.

On Monday, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah surged once again, prompting fears that a planned Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs could trigger a broader escalation and further complicate negotiations linked to the Iran conflict.

The episode forced Trump into emergency diplomacy, including a reportedly tense phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and outreach to Hezbollah through intermediaries.

By the end of the day, Trump declared that both sides had stepped back from the brink. Iran talks, he said, were continuing at a “rapid pace.”

But the drama highlighted a deeper problem confronting the White House: Even if Washington and Tehran can find common ground on issues such as the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions and nuclear restrictions, Lebanon remains a volatile front that could derail any diplomatic breakthrough.

The challenge stems from a fundamental difference in how the United States and Iran view the conflict.

For the Trump administration, negotiations with Tehran are primarily about ending a costly war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon. Lebanon is seen as a separate issue that should not interfere with those objectives.

Iran sees things differently.

For decades, Hezbollah has been one of Tehran’s most important regional allies and a key pillar of its influence in the Arab world. The Iran-backed group serves not only as a military force but also as a strategic deterrent against Israel.

Not a side issue

That means developments in Lebanon are not viewed in Tehran as a side issue. They are part of the same broader struggle involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

The latest tensions underscored how quickly the Lebanese front can intrude on wider diplomacy. Iran reportedly signalled dissatisfaction with Israeli military activity in Lebanon and suggested that continued escalation could complicate negotiations with Washington.

Trump’s intervention may have prevented an immediate crisis. But analysts say it did not address the underlying forces driving the conflict.

Israel continues to view Hezbollah as a major security threat and has made clear it intends to maintain military pressure on the group. Israeli leaders argue that years of rocket attacks, missile stockpiles and cross-border threats leave them little choice but to continue operations aimed at weakening Hezbollah’s capabilities.

Strategy appears unlikely to change

That strategy appears unlikely to change, regardless of the status of US-Iran negotiations.

Recent military developments illustrate the point. Israeli forces have pushed deeper into southern Lebanon, capturing the historic Beaufort fortress in what has been described as the country’s deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than a quarter-century.

The symbolic significance of the fortress is considerable, but its capture also reflects a broader reality: Israel’s campaign against Hezbollah is continuing even as diplomats attempt to create space for negotiations elsewhere.

This creates a dilemma for Trump.

The US president wants a diplomatic exit from a conflict that has already disrupted global energy markets, pushed up fuel prices and left the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed to most commercial traffic for months.

Israel, however, views its confrontation with Hezbollah through a much longer lens. From Israel’s perspective, containing Hezbollah is not a temporary wartime objective but an enduring national security requirement.

Those competing priorities risk creating repeated flashpoints.

The Lebanon question

Another complication is that Hezbollah itself is not a direct participant in the US-Iran talks. While Lebanon and Israel have engaged in discussions and Washington has sought to reduce tensions, Hezbollah retains significant influence on the ground and can affect events regardless of what diplomats agree behind closed doors.

That reality makes any diplomatic progress fragile.

Even if Washington and Tehran eventually reach an agreement, flare-ups in Lebanon could still trigger retaliatory actions, derail negotiations or reignite wider regional tensions.

History offers little reassurance. Lebanon has repeatedly become the arena where broader regional rivalries play out, drawing in Israel, Iran, Syria, Palestinian factions and international powers. Attempts to isolate one conflict from another have often proved unsuccessful.

For now, Trump can claim a tactical success. His intervention appears to have helped avert an immediate escalation and kept negotiations alive.

But Monday’s events also served as a reminder that the path to an Iran deal runs through a region where conflicts are deeply interconnected.

The question is no longer whether Washington and Tehran can strike a deal. It is whether Lebanon will allow them to keep one.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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Donald TrumpIsraelUS-Israel-Iran war

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