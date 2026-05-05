What is the US KC-135 Stratotanker ‘flying gas station’ that lost signal over Gulf?

The US KC-135 Stratotanker, which acts as a flying gas Station for US military planes, is a military aircraft powered by four turbofan engines mounted under swept wings and used mainly for aerial refuelling.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions, though there has been no official confirmation linking it to hostile action , and no debris or crash site has been reported.

It has been part of US Air Force operations for more than 60 years and plays a central role in extending the range and endurance of fighter jets, bombers and surveillance aircraft. It also supports aircraft from the US Navy, Marine Corps and allied countries.

The aircraft has a cargo deck above the refuelling system, allowing it to carry both passengers and equipment, and is used to transfer fuel to other aircraft mid-air.

The subsequent loss of transponder signal has added to speculation, but aviation experts caution that this does not automatically indicate a crash. Military aircraft can deliberately switch off transponders for operational or security reasons, particularly in sensitive or contested airspace. In such environments, aircraft may go “dark” to avoid being tracked.

In this case, tracking data showed the aircraft flying in a circular holding pattern before beginning descent — often a sign that crews are troubleshooting a problem, managing fuel, or preparing for an emergency landing. However, the exact cause of the alert remains unclear.

A 7700 squawk is used by pilots to signal a general emergency, which can range from mechanical failure and onboard fire to medical issues or navigation problems. It is designed to immediately alert air traffic control and nearby aircraft that urgent assistance may be required.

During such missions, flight nurses and technicians can be added to the crew. Depending on configuration, it can carry around 37,600 kg of cargo or several dozen passengers.

The KC-135 is based on Boeing’s 367-80 design, which also led to the development of the commercial Boeing 707 passenger aircraft. Hundreds of KC-135 aircraft remain in service with the US Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve.

Washington has also maintained a naval blockade targeting Iranian-linked shipping to pressure Tehran economically while keeping the waterway open. The increased patrols and escort operations have sharply raised US air and sea activity over the Gulf, heightening the risk of incidents as tensions remain high.

The incident comes as the United States steps up its presence under “Project Freedom,” aimed at restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after weeks of disruption.

That said, a distress signal followed by a disappearance from tracking systems can also point to a serious in-flight issue, even if the aircraft ultimately lands safely and out of public view.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.