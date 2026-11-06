US/Israel-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today (Nov. 6, 2026)

How the US-Israel-Iran conflict impacts UAE residents and Gulf stability
US President Donald Trump is weighing fresh military action against Iran after warning Washington may have to “destroy the rest of the country”.
Meanwhile, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, regional security concerns and flight disruptions continue to affect the Gulf.
The US-Israel-Iran conflict remains at a critical juncture, with diplomatic efforts continuing alongside preparations for possible renewed military operations.
Trump has convened his national security team to discuss the next steps, while Tehran is maintaining its demands for sanctions relief and other concessions.
For UAE residents, the developments have implications for regional security, air travel, shipping and oil prices.
Here are the latest developments as of Friday, November 6, 2026.
Maritime security risks are increasing around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping corridor for global oil and gas supplies.
The Joint Maritime Information Centre (JMIC), in an advisory distributed by the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on November 5, reported four attacks in the strait over 96 hours, compared with three in the preceding reporting period.
All four incidents occurred within approximately 52 hours between November 1 and 3, off Oman's Musandam coast.
Separately, UKMTO reported that a tanker was struck by two unidentified projectiles about 50 nautical miles north of Qatar on November 5.
Iran also said two oil tankers and a tugboat caught fire after attempting to use "unauthorised" routes through the strait.
Maritime traffic remains significantly below pre-conflict levels, adding to concerns over shipping costs, energy supplies and regional stability.
On Friday, the IRGC also claims they have "grounded" a fifth and sixth US MQM-170 drones over Qeshm Island, per Press TV, which is owned by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.
The claim cannot be independently confirmed and there's been no statement from the US side as of the time of posting.
UAE travellers continue to experience flight delays and cancellations, particularly on routes connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi with Saudi Arabia.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on its Abu Dhabi-Riyadh and Abu Dhabi-Dammam routes until November 19.
Selected flights to Jeddah are scheduled to resume today (November 6).
Emirates has also cancelled several services between Dubai and Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah, while flydubai and Air Arabia report a mixture of operating, delayed and cancelled Saudi flights.
International carriers, including IndiGo, Lufthansa, KLM, Air France and Philippine Airlines, have extended suspensions or adjusted their Saudi schedules.
Passenger advisory: Check airline websites and airport departure boards before travelling. Schedules can change at short notice.
Trump has warned that the US may have to destroy more of Iran if Tehran's nuclear programme cannot be permanently contained.
Speaking at the White House later on Thursday (Nov. 5), after meeting his national security team, Trump said Washington would soon decide whether to expand military operations.
He said he would prefer not to destroy the rest of Iran but added: “Maybe I'll have to.”
He also claimed Iran could take 25 to 30 years to rebuild and acknowledged that 18 US service members had died in the conflict.
According to US officials cited by Fox News and Axios, the administration is considering three options: renewed military strikes, sustained economic pressure or a negotiated agreement.
No final decision or military order has been announced.
Tehran has reportedly sent a nuclear proposal through Qatar as diplomatic channels remain open.
However, Iran is insisting on seven conditions, including sanctions relief, before agreeing to a settlement.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also held discussions with regional counterparts on security and de-escalation.
The two sides remain far apart on the terms of a possible agreement, despite mediation efforts.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei in Moscow to discuss regional security.
Rezaei reportedly delivered a letter from Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Putin.
He also announced that Russia would build a gas pipeline to Iran, describing the initiative as a way for Tehran to reduce domestic gas consumption and sell Russian gas to neighbouring markets.
The discussions underline Moscow's continuing engagement with Tehran as diplomatic and military developments unfold.
The immediate focus is Trump's decision on whether to resume military operations, maintain economic pressure or pursue negotiations, even as the November 3 US midterm elections added domestic political pressure.
Democrats are reportedly preparing to challenge the administration's handling of the conflict and military authorisation.
Meanwhile, Qatar's mediation efforts could provide another opening for diplomacy, although major differences over sanctions, nuclear restrictions and security guarantees remain.
The region remains on edge.
Although diplomatic channels are open, the threat of renewed military escalation continues to shape security, aviation and economic conditions across the Gulf.
For UAE residents, the key indicators to watch are developments around Hormuz, any announcement of renewed US military action, changes to airline schedules and potential effects on oil prices.