UAE remains prepared for further escalation as diplomatic efforts to end the war continue
Iran has warned that another war with the US could last longer than the previous fighting, while Donald Trump has hinted at further strikes on Iranian targets. The UAE is hoping for a diplomatic breakthrough but remains prepared for further escalation. Meanwhile, questions remain over regional security and air travel.
Here are the key developments UAE residents should know this evening:
Iran's military has warned Washington against launching another attack, saying a future conflict could be more prolonged than the previous round of fighting.
Army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said US President Donald Trump would not be able to decide when or under what conditions a future war would end.
His remarks followed Trump's comments that the US had largely destroyed Iran's military capabilities but still needed to strike one or two remaining targets.
Speaking to reporters at his Florida residence on Saturday, Trump specifically mentioned Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility.
"We've knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes," Trump said.
He also described negotiations with Iran as progressing, although he questioned Tehran's reliability.
Iran has denied that nuclear activities are being carried out at the facility.
The UAE is hoping that diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran will produce a breakthrough, but the country is also prepared for the possibility of renewed fighting.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, said another round of conflict would not serve the interests of the region.
Speaking at a conference in Bahrain, Gargash said the UAE hoped diplomacy would prevent further military escalation.
"We're hoping that there is a diplomatic breakthrough," he said.
"It is not the interest of the region to go through another round... But I think we're also, as we've shown before, braced for the worst."
Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei has said Tehran is prepared to keep the diplomatic route open, provided seven conditions announced by the country are met.
In a post on X, Rezaei said fulfilling the conditions would allow negotiations to resume.
He also warned that Iran would deliver what he described as devastating blows against any country that attacked it, adding that its armed forces could use new weapons.
Iran has announced fresh measures against British security and military institutions, adding another diplomatic dispute to the growing regional tensions.
According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, the Foreign Ministry has designated Britain's MI6 intelligence service as a hostile group and the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organisations.
Tehran said the measures were a response to Britain's alleged support for US and Israeli military operations against Iran, including the use of military bases and logistical facilities.
Iran also cited Britain's decision in July to place the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps under the State Threats Act 2026.
The Iranian measures took effect on Sunday, November 1, following a resolution by the country's Supreme National Security Council.
Air travel across the region remains an important concern as airlines continue to adjust their operations in response to security conditions and airspace restrictions.
International carriers are gradually restoring services to Dubai, while UAE airports are preparing for increased passenger numbers ahead of the winter travel season.
However, some airlines continue to suspend or cancel services on affected routes, and schedules may change depending on developments. Passengers travelling to or from the UAE should check directly with their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.
Diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran remain possible, but Sunday's developments show that the threat of renewed fighting has not gone away.
Iran has warned of a longer conflict, Trump has indicated that further military targets remain, and Tehran has maintained conditions for restarting negotiations.
For UAE residents, the key priorities are to follow official updates, check flight information before travelling and avoid spreading unverified reports.
The UAE continues to hope for a diplomatic solution, but the regional situation remains uncertain.