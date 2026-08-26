US-Iran war latest: Hormuz tensions, Trump comments and UAE flight updates

6 months into the US-Iran war, Hormuz tensions and flight disruptions remain key concerns
Dubai: Six months into the war between Iran and the United States and Israel, tensions around the Strait of Hormuz remain a major concern, with shipping restrictions, economic pressure and disruptions to regional air travel continuing to shape the latest developments.
The conflict began on February 28, 2026, when the United States and Israel launched major strikes against Iran under the US military operation known as Operation Epic Fury.
What began as a missile and drone campaign has since developed into a prolonged conflict, with energy supplies, shipping and economic pressure emerging as key fronts.
Here are the latest updates:
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believes Iran's supreme leader remains alive, despite not being seen in public since taking over after his father's killing in February.
“I don't think he's dead. He was very seriously wounded. The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing. He was very seriously wounded. But I don't think he's dead,” Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Glenn Beck.
Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on a new framework for managing ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi told Iranian state television late on Tuesday.
Under the proposed framework, military vessels would be excluded from transiting the strategic waterway, according to Gharibabadi.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Wednesday that the United States would not achieve its objectives through its latest round of economic sanctions.
“Given the measures the government has undertaken, America will not achieve anything with economic pressure at this stage, just as it was unable to achieve anything in the war,” Pezeshkian said, according to the ISNA news agency.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he did not believe a diplomatic agreement could be reached with Iran's leadership as he backed Trump's renewed campaign of economic pressure.
Recalling a recent meeting with Trump, Netanyahu said they had discussed the possibility of diplomacy with Iran but questioned whether an agreement could be reached with its current leadership.
The regional security situation is also affecting air travel, with passengers advised to check their individual flight status before heading to the airport.
Emirates, Air Arabia and flydubai have reported cancellations on selected routes, while Etihad Airways has largely maintained services to Bahrain and Kuwait.
Airline schedules remain under review as the security situation develops.
Dubai International Airport (DXB) is entering a busier period as residents and visitors return from their summer holidays.
Authorities are increasing operational readiness across airport platforms and checkpoints ahead of an expected rise in passenger numbers.
Travellers have been advised to allow additional time for road traffic, check-in, security and immigration, particularly during busy departure periods.