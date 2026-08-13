US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know tonight (August 13, 2026)

Iran's FM Araghchi rejects Trump's claim that Washington has 'total control' of Hormuz
Dubai: Diplomatic and security activity continued across the Gulf and wider Middle East on Thursday, with sharp exchanges between the US and Iran, a new defence pact among regional powers, continued Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and a counterterrorism operation in Kuwait.
For UAE residents, travel remains the most immediate concern. Passengers flying this evening, particularly on regional routes or to India, are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport.
Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi criticised US President Donald Trump's claim that Washington has "total control" over the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi accused the US of repeated intelligence failures and warned against what he described as another miscalculation involving the strategic waterway.
The comments followed a report by The Washington Post that US intelligence officials had low confidence in an alleged Iranian threat against Trump before he was moved to an alternate aircraft while departing Turkey after last month's NATO summit.
The exchange is being closely watched in the Gulf given the Strait of Hormuz's importance to regional energy supplies and shipping.
Brigadier General Rasoul Sanaei-Rad said Iran would act "more aggressively" in any future round of conflict, Iran's Fars news agency reported.
The remarks add to uncertainty over the region's security situation as diplomatic and military activity continues across the Gulf and wider Middle East.
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye will establish a joint political and military mechanism under the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement signed on August 7, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.
The agreement adds to security cooperation between the three countries as regional tensions persist.
Separately, an Iraqi security delegation arrived in Riyadh for high-level talks on regional security and shared strategic interests, the Iraqi News Agency reported.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed developments in southern Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have continued despite a US-brokered framework calling for a ceasefire.
The Lebanese presidency said the meeting focused on the strikes and damage to homes and infrastructure in towns and villages across the south.
Kuwaiti authorities have arrested three people accused of belonging to ISIS and plotting attacks against a Shia mosque and other key facilities, a security source told AFP.
The arrests come as Gulf states maintain heightened security measures amid continuing regional instability.
Emirates, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia and flydubai continue to operate services, although some flights to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or remain subject to schedule changes.
Travellers should check directly with their airline for the latest flight information before leaving for the airport and allow extra time if their journey involves connections or regional destinations affected by the current situation.
Passengers travelling to India face an additional consideration ahead of the country's Independence Day on August 15.
Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram have advised passengers to arrive early, with additional security checks potentially increasing processing times.
Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have also advised passengers travelling during the Independence Day period to allow extra time for security screening, check-in and other airport procedures.
UAE residents flying to India should check their airline's latest notification before leaving home, as flight timings and airport procedures can change at short notice.