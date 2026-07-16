Is Trump mulling bigger Iran operation as Hormuz crisis deepens?

Dubai: The United States appears to be shifting from trying to degrade Iran’s military capabilities to considering operations that could fundamentally weaken Tehran’s ability to control the Strait of Hormuz, marking what could be a new phase in the conflict.

As President Donald Trump weighs broader military options, commercial shipping through the strategic waterway has fallen to a fraction of normal levels, India has barred its seafarers from transiting the strait and Pakistan has stepped up diplomatic efforts to bring Washington and Tehran back to the negotiating table.

According to officials familiar with internal discussions, Trump has been reviewing options to expand the military campaign during Situation Room meetings, including operations aimed at loosening Iran’s grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

Among the options under consideration, according to CNN, are an operation to seize Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, and strikes on underground facilities at Pickaxe Mountain, believed to be linked to Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Officials say those attacks are intended to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping, but they could also lay the groundwork for broader military operations if Trump decides to escalate.

“You can bomb them ... but it’s just too easy to fire at ships in the straits,” he said, arguing that diplomacy remains essential to any lasting solution.

Most ships continued to sail close to the Iranian coastline despite US efforts to encourage vessels to use the southern route near Oman, highlighting Tehran’s continuing influence over navigation through the waterway.

Iran has repeatedly insisted that commercial shipping requires its permission and this week described the Strait as an “unbreakable red line.” The Iranian military warned it would destroy “all infrastructure throughout the region” if Trump carried out threats to attack Iranian infrastructure.

Pakistan also warned that countries across the Global South were bearing the brunt of disruptions to energy supplies and trade, with import-dependent economies particularly exposed to any prolonged closure or restriction of the Strait.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.