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Jordanian shot dead after refusing to sell cigarettes to teenager

Family says Mohammed was shot after asking a 17-year-old customer to show identification

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Faiq refused the sale because the customer was underage and asked him to produce identification to verify his age.
Faiq refused the sale because the customer was underage and asked him to produce identification to verify his age.
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Chicago: A Jordanian man was shot and killed inside a tobacco shop in Chicago after refusing to sell cigarettes to a 17-year-old customer who could not provide identification, according to the victim’s family.

The man, identified as Mohammed Faiq, was working at the shop when the teenager entered at about 9.27pm on Thursday and asked to buy cigarettes, family members said.

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Faiq refused the sale because the customer was underage and asked him to produce identification to verify his age.

The teenager left after declining to show identification but later returned to the shop, according to the family’s account.

He then allegedly opened fire, striking Faiq in the throat. The bullet exited through his neck, and Faiq later died from his injuries.

Jordanian news website Khaberni, citing the family, reported that US authorities had identified the suspected gunman and were continuing efforts to locate and arrest him.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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