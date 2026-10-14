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Jordan recovers 14,000-year-old artefact from Australia, part of world's oldest large sculpture

Rare carved stone fragment reunited with two pieces held in Jordanian museums

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Ayman Safadi, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Minister, received the carved stone fragment on Tuesday during a ceremony at the National Gallery of Australia, held on the sidelines of King Abdullah II's state visit to the country.
Ayman Safadi, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Minister, received the carved stone fragment on Tuesday during a ceremony at the National Gallery of Australia, held on the sidelines of King Abdullah II's state visit to the country.

Dubai: Jordan has recovered a rare 14,000-year-old archaeological artefact from Australia, completing the return of three fragments believed to form the world's oldest known large-scale sculpture.

Ayman Safadi, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Minister, received the carved stone fragment on Tuesday during a ceremony at the National Gallery of Australia, held on the sidelines of King Abdullah II's state visit to the country.

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The artefact, made from mudstone, is one of three sections of an intricately carved architectural stone panel dating back approximately 14,000 years, according to Jordan's Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the fragment was discovered in 1983 during archaeological excavations conducted by a joint expedition from the University of Sydney and Wooster College.

It was subsequently transferred to the National Gallery of Australia in 1985 under arrangements agreed between Jordan and Australia at the time.

The ministry described the artefact as being of exceptional archaeological and historical significance, saying the three fragments together constitute what is believed to be the oldest known large-scale sculpture in the world.

The other two sections are preserved at the Jordan Museum in Amman and Dar Al Saraya Museum in Irbid, about 89km north of the capital.

During the handover ceremony, attended by Australian Special Envoy for the Arts Susan Templeman and senior cultural officials, Safadi praised cooperation between Jordan and Australia in archaeological excavation and heritage preservation.

He thanked the Australian government and the National Gallery for facilitating the artefact's return.

Jordan is home to more than 100,000 discovered archaeological sites, of which over 15,000 have been officially registered, according to the country's Department of Antiquities.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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