Hormuz mine war? 10-year-old report warned US lacks enough mine-clearing power vs Iran

Naval mine warfare has long been a central pillar of the maritime doctrine of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, according to a 2017 assessment by the Office of Naval Intelligence

The tactic is now emerging as a major factor in the ongoing conflict with Iran

Reports indicate that Iranian forces began laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz recently

This raises concerns over the security of one of the world’s most vital energy shipping corridors.

The US CentCom announced recently that US forces had struck 16 Iranian vessels believed to be engaged in mine-laying operations

It forms part of efforts to prevent disruption of commercial traffic and oil shipments through the narrow waterway.