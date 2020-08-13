Cairo: Four people died and three others were injured today after a Nile ferry boat sank in northern Egypt, local authorities said.
The boat was carrying passengers and two trucks when it sank early in the morning in Egypt’s Nile Delta province of Beheira.
One dead body has been retrieved while rescue teams continue to search for the three others, Beheira authorities said in a statement.
Initial investigations revealed that the incident happened after one of the vehicles aboard the boat slipped into the waters, resulting in the ship to list.
The ill-fated ferry was found to be licensed and operating according to instructions, Beheira authorities added.
Ferry boats are used in some Nile areas in Egypt to transport people and goods from one bank to another.