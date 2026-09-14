Aircraft veers off runway after engine fault forces emergency landing
Dubai: The crew of a private aircraft survived an accident near Libya’s Misrata International Airport after an engine malfunction forced the plane to make an emergency landing, according to preliminary information.
The aircraft veered off the runway while attempting to land following a technical fault in one of its engines, initial reports said.
There were no passengers aboard the aircraft, which was carrying only crew members.
The crew survived the accident and received first aid following the incident. Their condition was reported to be stable and not a cause for concern.
Authorities were dealing with the aftermath of the accident and were expected to carry out technical procedures to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
An investigation is also expected to determine the nature of the engine malfunction that prompted the emergency landing.