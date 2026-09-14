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Crew survive private jet crash after emergency landing at Libya’s Misrata airport

Aircraft veers off runway after engine fault forces emergency landing

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The aircraft veered off the runway while attempting to make an emergency landing following a technical fault in one of its engines.
The aircraft veered off the runway while attempting to make an emergency landing following a technical fault in one of its engines.
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Dubai: The crew of a private aircraft survived an accident near Libya’s Misrata International Airport after an engine malfunction forced the plane to make an emergency landing, according to preliminary information.

The aircraft veered off the runway while attempting to land following a technical fault in one of its engines, initial reports said.

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There were no passengers aboard the aircraft, which was carrying only crew members.

The crew survived the accident and received first aid following the incident. Their condition was reported to be stable and not a cause for concern.

Authorities were dealing with the aftermath of the accident and were expected to carry out technical procedures to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An investigation is also expected to determine the nature of the engine malfunction that prompted the emergency landing.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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