California: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the birth of their daughter, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on Sunday evening. This is their second child.
According to an official statement from the couple, the baby was born on June 4, Friday in a hospital in California.
She has been named after her great-grandmother, the Queen of England - whose family nickname is Lilibet - and her grandmother, Diana, the Princess of Wales.
The official statement included a message from Prince Harry and Meghan: "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”
The couple have an older son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who is two years old.