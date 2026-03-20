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UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Japan condemn Iranian attacks on Gulf infrastructure

Iran's Gulf actions condemned by major world economies

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Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026.
Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026.
AP

LONDON: The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy and Japan have strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities in Gulf states, as well as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the targeting of commercial vessels.

In a joint statement, the governments said: “We strongly condemn Iran’s recent attacks on merchant vessels in the Gulf, as well as its strikes on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities, and its effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran urged to halt actions immediately

They called on Iran to halt its actions immediately, stating: “We call on Iran to immediately cease its threats, including mine-laying, drone and missile attacks, and any actions aimed at obstructing commercial maritime traffic through the Strait, and to comply with UN Security Council Resolution 2817.”

The statement stressed that “freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” warning that interference with maritime navigation and disruption of global energy supply chains pose a threat to international peace and security.

It further emphasised the need for an immediate and comprehensive halt to attacks on infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities.

The statement also affirmed the readiness of European countries and Japan to contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, welcoming the commitment of other countries to develop preparatory plans in this regard.

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