Cairo: Saudi Arabia has made optimal use of high technology to help pilgrims from across the world perform their Hajj rites smoothly.
Smart robots have been seen providing various services to the pilgrims, including an easy access to fatwas or religious edicts. However, this is not all.
The “smart scooter” service has been introduced in the current Hajj season to facilitate pilgrims’ movement among the holy sites.
Guides from the Saudi Public Transport Authority were seen in footage aired by Saudi state television Al Ekhbariya offering tips to pilgrims about how to use the scooter. Afterwards, the white-robed faithful set out on the vehicles.