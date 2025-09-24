GOLD/FOREX
Saudi National Day shines brighter as rain blesses Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Authorities confirmed that the rainfall caused no disruption to rituals

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Saudi National Day shines brighter as rain blesses Mecca’s Grand Mosque
Screengrab

Dubai: The Saudi National Day was marked by a serene natural spectacle on Tuesday as heavy rain poured over Mecca’s Grand Mosque, drawing worshippers closer in devotion.

Pilgrims and residents offered prayers and supplications as raindrops fell on the sacred grounds, taking the moment to express gratitude, seek forgiveness, and make personal requests.

Authorities confirmed that the rainfall caused no disruption to rituals and that safety measures were fully in place for worshippers. Social media quickly filled with images and videos of the mosque under rain, capturing the profound connection between nature and faith.

The event was widely hailed as a spiritual blessing, adding a remarkable chapter to the observances at Islam’s holiest shrine.

