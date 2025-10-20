Saudi Arabia to conduct siren tests in Riyadh, Mecca, Tabuk on November 3

Nationwide trial aims to assess emergency readiness, raise public awareness
Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence will carry out a fixed siren test across parts of Riyadh, Mecca and Tabuk on Monday, November 3, 2025, as part of a nationwide effort to strengthen emergency preparedness and public awareness.
The sirens will sound over the governorates of Diriyah, Al Kharj, and Al Dilam in the Riyadh region, the governorates of Tabuk region, and the governorates of Jeddah and Thuwal in the Mecca region.
The siren trial, taking place at 1:15pm, is intended to assess the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s warning systems and ensure the public’s readiness to respond swiftly to official alerts during crises. Authorities urged the public not to panic as the procedure is aimed at testing national alert systems to ensure readiness for emergencies
The Civil Defence said the test would be accompanied by warning messages sent via the National Early Warning Platform, using the cellular broadcast service to deliver alerts directly to mobile phones. These messages will be issued with distinctive audio tones to help residents recognise them as part of the emergency system.
At 1:00pm, a new behavioural alert tone will be transmitted, followed by the national alert tone at 1:10pm, and finally the fixed siren test at 1:15pm
Officials emphasised that the exercise forms part of ongoing national efforts to ensure the reliability and responsiveness of Saudi Arabia’s emergency communication systems, urging the public to remain calm and take note of the procedures for future reference.
