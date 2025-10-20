GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia to conduct siren tests in Riyadh, Mecca, Tabuk on November 3

Nationwide trial aims to assess emergency readiness, raise public awareness

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia to conduct siren tests in Riyadh, Mecca, Tabuk on November 3
AFP

Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defence will carry out a fixed siren test across parts of Riyadh, Mecca and Tabuk on Monday, November 3, 2025, as part of a nationwide effort to strengthen emergency preparedness and public awareness.

The sirens will sound over the governorates of Diriyah, Al Kharj, and Al Dilam in the Riyadh region, the governorates of Tabuk region, and the governorates of Jeddah and Thuwal in the Mecca region.

The siren trial, taking place at 1:15pm, is intended to assess the effectiveness of the Kingdom’s warning systems and ensure the public’s readiness to respond swiftly to official alerts during crises. Authorities urged the public not to panic as the procedure is aimed at testing national alert systems to ensure readiness for emergencies

The Civil Defence said the test would be accompanied by warning messages sent via the National Early Warning Platform, using the cellular broadcast service to deliver alerts directly to mobile phones. These messages will be issued with distinctive audio tones to help residents recognise them as part of the emergency system.

At 1:00pm, a new behavioural alert tone will be transmitted, followed by the national alert tone at 1:10pm, and finally the fixed siren test at 1:15pm

Officials emphasised that the exercise forms part of ongoing national efforts to ensure the reliability and responsiveness of Saudi Arabia’s emergency communication systems, urging the public to remain calm and take note of the procedures for future reference.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Balancing Riyadh’s real estate sector while driving comprehensive citywide development

Riyadh lifts land suspension: Build, sell, or plan now

2m read
Tabuk: Hasma Desert, a hidden gem in the northwest part of the Kingdom, is gaining popularity among adventure enthusiasts.

Saudi Arabia registers 1,516 new archaeological sites

1m read
Riyadh Season 2025: Saudi mega festival goes global

Riyadh Season 2025: Saudi mega festival goes global

2m read
Saudi Arabia summer ends, what's next for weather?

Saudi Arabia summer ends, what's next for weather?

2m read