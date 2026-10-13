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Saudi court overturns salary deductions for visually impaired employee

Court rules failure to use fingerprint scanner does not constitute absence or negligence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A visually impaired employee has won case as Saudi court cancelled salary deductions over fingerprint attendance issues.
A visually impaired employee has won case as Saudi court cancelled salary deductions over fingerprint attendance issues.
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Dubai: Dubai: A Saudi appeals court has upheld a ruling overturning salary deductions imposed on a visually impaired employee for failing to register his attendance through a fingerprint scanner, despite regularly reporting for work and performing his duties.

The Administrative Court of Appeal in Medina upheld an earlier ruling by the city's Administrative Court, which found that the employer had failed to take the employee's disability into account when imposing the deductions.

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According to Saudi Arabia's Board of Grievances, the employee challenged the decision, arguing that his visual impairment made it difficult for him to repeatedly reach the fingerprint attendance device.

The court examined the case and supporting documents, finding that failure to register attendance electronically did not amount to absence from work or negligence in performing official duties.

It also established that the employer had previously accepted the employee's explanation and exempted him from using the fingerprint system because of his health condition.

The employee's direct supervisor further confirmed that he had attended work regularly and fulfilled his responsibilities.

The court ruled that the salary deduction decision was based on flawed reasoning and ordered it to be annulled.

The Administrative Court of Appeal subsequently upheld the judgement, confirming the cancellation of the deductions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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