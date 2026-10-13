Court rules failure to use fingerprint scanner does not constitute absence or negligence
Dubai: Dubai: A Saudi appeals court has upheld a ruling overturning salary deductions imposed on a visually impaired employee for failing to register his attendance through a fingerprint scanner, despite regularly reporting for work and performing his duties.
The Administrative Court of Appeal in Medina upheld an earlier ruling by the city's Administrative Court, which found that the employer had failed to take the employee's disability into account when imposing the deductions.
According to Saudi Arabia's Board of Grievances, the employee challenged the decision, arguing that his visual impairment made it difficult for him to repeatedly reach the fingerprint attendance device.
The court examined the case and supporting documents, finding that failure to register attendance electronically did not amount to absence from work or negligence in performing official duties.
It also established that the employer had previously accepted the employee's explanation and exempted him from using the fingerprint system because of his health condition.
The employee's direct supervisor further confirmed that he had attended work regularly and fulfilled his responsibilities.
The court ruled that the salary deduction decision was based on flawed reasoning and ordered it to be annulled.
The Administrative Court of Appeal subsequently upheld the judgement, confirming the cancellation of the deductions.