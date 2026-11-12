Government AI at scale requires secure, efficient and scalable data infrastructure, says Neurovia AI

Neurovia AI participated at the 3rd Government AI Summit 2026
Neurovia AI, an Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence infrastructure company and wholly owned subsidiary of Robo.ai Inc. (Nasdaq: AIIO), participated as the Official Government AI Partner at the 3rd Government AI Summit 2026, held on 3 November at the Grand Hyatt Hotel Emirates Pearl in Abu Dhabi.
At the summit, Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Technology Officer of Neurovia AI, delivered a technology presentation titled “Efficient Visual Data Infrastructure for Government AI: Reducing Storage, Bandwidth, Compute and Energy Without Compromising Visual Quality.” He also participated in the executive panel “National Data Infrastructure: Building an AI Ready Government.”
“We are proud to be the Official Government AI Partner at this year’s Government AI Summit in Abu Dhabi,” said Ahmed Alhashmi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Neurovia AI. “For us, this is about turning the promise of AI into practical value for government services.”
Alhashmi said the partnership gives the company an opportunity to engage with government and technology leaders on a practical challenge: the infrastructure needed to scale AI securely and efficiently. “We are proud to contribute to that conversation as the Official Government AI Partner,” he said.
“As organizations scale AI, they also face growing demands on their data infrastructure,” he said. “At Neurovia AI, we focus on making that infrastructure more efficient, secure and scalable.”
“Our flagship technology, NeuroStream™, is designed to optimize visual data closer to its source, helping reduce pressure on storage and networks while preserving the information needed for intelligent applications,” Alhashmi said.
Government organizations increasingly manage large volumes of visual data. NeuroStream is designed to optimize how that data is processed, transmitted and stored, potentially reducing pressure on existing infrastructure. Alhashmi said the benefits depend on the technical environment and each use case, with security and data sovereignty requirements remaining central.
In a previously reported technical demonstration at ISNR 2026, NeuroStream™ reduced a 12.15 GB, 4K, 60 frames per second video file to 421 MB, representing a 96.37% reduction in file size while maintaining visually lossless quality in that demonstration. Actual benefits will depend on deployment conditions and independent use case validation.
“Its focus is intelligent visual data optimization. Rather than simply adding more storage or network capacity, we aim to make more efficient use of the infrastructure already in place, while preserving information needed by downstream applications,” Alhashmi said. “Performance must always be validated against the relevant use case.”
Neurovia AI is focused on technical validation, integration with existing environments and partnerships that translate technology capability into measurable operational value. “We want to support scalable AI deployment while managing infrastructure demand responsibly,” Alhashmi said.
“We look forward to working with government and industry partners to support the UAE’s vision for more capable and sustainable AI infrastructure,” he added.