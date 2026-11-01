Saudi coalition releases footage of military strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

Yemen coalition says precision operation targeted Houthi resources in Hodeidah, Dhamar
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen carried out a precision military operation on Sunday morning targeting resources used by the Houthi militia in the provinces of Hodeidah and Dhamar, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki announced.
Al-Malki shared footage on social media showing what the coalition described as the destruction of vital resources in the two provinces.
It said the sites were being used by the Houthi militia to support its war effort and sustain its military operations.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Al-Malki said the operation followed continued Houthi attacks against civilians and civilian objects in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, alongside threats to maritime shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.
He said the militia had continued to exploit vital resources to strengthen its military capabilities, particularly its ballistic missile and drone programmes.
According to the coalition spokesperson, the operation aimed to neutralise resources used by the militia to carry out repeated attacks and threaten the security of Saudi Arabia, Yemen and maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea.
Al-Malki said the coalition would continue taking the necessary operational measures to deter Houthi attacks and prevent the militia from using vital resources to sustain its military operations.
He also called on the Houthi militia to stop all hostile operations against civilians and civilian objects, warning that it would bear the consequences of continued attacks.