GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi coalition releases footage of military strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen

Yemen coalition says precision operation targeted Houthi resources in Hodeidah, Dhamar

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Coalition targets Houthi resources in precision strikes across Yemen provinces
Coalition targets Houthi resources in precision strikes across Yemen provinces
X

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen carried out a precision military operation on Sunday morning targeting resources used by the Houthi militia in the provinces of Hodeidah and Dhamar, coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Malki announced.

Al-Malki shared footage on social media showing what the coalition described as the destruction of vital resources in the two provinces.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It said the sites were being used by the Houthi militia to support its war effort and sustain its military operations.

What prompted the operation

In a statement issued on Sunday, Al-Malki said the operation followed continued Houthi attacks against civilians and civilian objects in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, alongside threats to maritime shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea.

He said the militia had continued to exploit vital resources to strengthen its military capabilities, particularly its ballistic missile and drone programmes.

According to the coalition spokesperson, the operation aimed to neutralise resources used by the militia to carry out repeated attacks and threaten the security of Saudi Arabia, Yemen and maritime navigation in the southern Red Sea.

Coalition warns of further action

Al-Malki said the coalition would continue taking the necessary operational measures to deter Houthi attacks and prevent the militia from using vital resources to sustain its military operations.

He also called on the Houthi militia to stop all hostile operations against civilians and civilian objects, warning that it would bear the consequences of continued attacks.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran warhouthis

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil, aviation, military

Houthis claim attacks on Saudi oil, aviation, military

2m read
Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Egypt's parliament has authorised defensive military support for Saudi Arabia amid escalating Houthi attacks.

Egypt to defend Saudis: Will Pakistan, Turkey follow?

3m read
US President Donald Trump: “Iran can never have a nuclear weapon, and they will never have a nuclear weapon!”

Trump says US may ‘do it a little bit further’ in Iran

17m read
Saudi-backed Yemeni government fighters fire a truck-mounted recoilless rifle during battles against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis at the Jabal Han front west of the city of Taiz on October 21, 2026.

Saudi-Houthi conflict escalates: 7 major developments

4m read