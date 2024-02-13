Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has reaffirmed that women can perform Hajj without a Mahram, highlighting that this requirement is no longer obligatory for all pilgrimages.
Additionally, the ministry has specified that for the Hajj season of 2024, all domestic pilgrims must receive vaccinations against neisseria meningitis and seasonal influenza as part of the registration requirements.
Mahram is a family member with whom marriage would be considered unlawful (haram).
A day earlier, the ministry set eligibility criteria for those intending to register for Hajj locally, notably restricting participation to individuals with a national identity or residency permit, excluding holders of visit or work visas.
The permissible age range for Hajj participants starts from 15 years, with no maximum age limit imposed.
Furthermore, the ministry has commenced the registration process for the Hajj season, offering various packages accessible through the ministry’s official website or the Nusk application, catering to citizens and residents within the kingdom.
Following are the Hajj packages:
Priced from SR10,366.10, inclusive of VAT. This package offers access to developed camps, ensuring premium services and comfort for pilgrims.
Starting at SR8,092.55, VAT included. This option includes hospitality camps in Mina.
Costs from SR13,265.25, with VAT. This package features accommodations in the six towers near the Jamarat Bridge in Mina, noted for their prime location.
Begins at SR4,099.75, VAT included, aimed at providing economical range services to pilgrims.