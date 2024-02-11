Dubai: Dr. Kholoud Al Mana, a distinguished Saudi academic, has been named an “ambassador for women’s empowerment in the world” by the UN International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, sparking a wave of congratulations across social media platforms.
The prestigious post is in recognition of her significant contributions and leadership in her field. Additionally, Dr. Al Mana has been chosen to address world leaders as a keynote speaker at the 7th Conference on Human Rights in Geneva.
Expressing her enthusiasm for the role, Dr. Al Mana tweeted: “I’m honoured to be appointed by the UN International Human Rights Commission IHRC, as the Goodwill Ambassador of Women Empowerment & Humanity Globally; and privileged to be a keynote speaker in front of World Leaders in the 7th World Summit on Human Rights 2024 held in Geneva, Switzerland. I pledge to disseminate women empowerment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, highlighting the pioneering Leadership role of Saudi women globally in light of the ambitious vision 2030.”
Dr. Al Mana’s achievements include being the first Saudi to be appointed as a senator at the World Entrepreneurs Investment Forum (WEIF) of the G20, representing Saudi Arabia.
She also secured the first place at the conclusion of the ICT industry events in Barcelona in 2023, marking her as one of the top 32 global figures in information technology.
In 2021, she was ranked fourth among the top 10 influencers worldwide in artificial intelligence and information technology by the American Social Media Research Foundation.
Her educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in information technology from King Saud University, obtained in 1998, a master’s degree in computer science from the same institution in 2004, and a Ph.D. from Loughborough University in 2018.