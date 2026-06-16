Public Prosecution says offenders face fines of up to SR5 million
Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has warned that the misuse of electronic transactions and electronic signatures is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to SR5 million, as the Kingdom strengthens protections for digital dealings.
The prosecution said criminal safeguards are intended to prevent fraud and abuse involving electronic transactions and signatures while protecting the interests arising from such activities.
It added that providers of certification services are prohibited from using information collected from certificate applicants for purposes unrelated to certification activities without the owner's prior written or electronic consent.
Violators face penalties including imprisonment, fines and the confiscation of devices, systems and software used to commit the offence, the prosecution said.
It added that final court judgments may also be published at the expense of the convicted individual once the ruling has become legally binding, underscoring the Kingdom's efforts to enhance trust and security in its digital services and electronic commerce framework.