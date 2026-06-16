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Saudi Arabia warns of five-year jail for misuse of electronic transactions and signatures

Public Prosecution says offenders face fines of up to SR5 million

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has warned that the misuse of electronic transactions and electronic signatures is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to SR5 million.
Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has warned that the misuse of electronic transactions and electronic signatures is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to SR5 million.
Okaz

Saudi Arabia's Public Prosecution has warned that the misuse of electronic transactions and electronic signatures is punishable by up to five years' imprisonment and a fine of up to SR5 million, as the Kingdom strengthens protections for digital dealings.

The prosecution said criminal safeguards are intended to prevent fraud and abuse involving electronic transactions and signatures while protecting the interests arising from such activities.

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It added that providers of certification services are prohibited from using information collected from certificate applicants for purposes unrelated to certification activities without the owner's prior written or electronic consent.

Violators face penalties including imprisonment, fines and the confiscation of devices, systems and software used to commit the offence, the prosecution said.

It added that final court judgments may also be published at the expense of the convicted individual once the ruling has become legally binding, underscoring the Kingdom's efforts to enhance trust and security in its digital services and electronic commerce framework.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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