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Saudi Arabia uncovers collusion in tenders, bids worth over SR509 million

The authority launched a probe into alleged bid-rigging after early signs of violations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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16 firms found involved in collusion in bids and tenders following extensive investigations and evidence-gathering.
16 firms found involved in collusion in bids and tenders following extensive investigations and evidence-gathering.
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Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition (GAC) has uncovered suspected collusion in tenders and bids valued at more than 509.67 million riyals highlighting the potential impact of such practices on public spending efficiency.

The authority said it had carried out extensive investigations and evidence-gathering into alleged bid-rigging after initial indicators pointed to prohibited practices.

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It charged 16 firms with involvement in collusion violations, reaching financial settlement agreements with 13 of them after they applied under approved procedures, with total settlements amounting to 7.53 million riyals.

Legal action has been initiated against three firms that failed to reach settlements, with cases still under review by the committee for adjudicating competition law violations.

The authority said the telecommunications and information technology sector was the most affected, accounting for 46 per cent of cases, followed by the trade sector at 39 per cent and construction at 15 per cent.

GAC added that tackling such practices helps strengthen fair competition, improve government spending efficiency and curb financial waste resulting from unlawful agreements, while supporting transparency and investor confidence in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic goals.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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