Grill & Thrill: Bring flavour to your table with tender and juicy quail

Combine all the ingredients to make the marinade.

Add the butterflied quails in the marinade, cover and set it aside for at least 2 hours so that the flavours penetrate the meat.

Grill over medium heat for 5–7 minutes per side, brushing with oil or the marinade, until the quails are golden, juicy and cooked through.

Serve with boiled and lightly smashed baby potatoes, chopped onion and parsley. Sprinkle a handful of fresh pomegranate seeds on top for a sweet-tart finish.

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