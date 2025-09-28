Saudi Arabia to establish permanent museum on history of Hajj, Two Holy Mosques

The plan was discussed at a meeting chaired by Prince Faisal bin Salman
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will establish a permanent museum dedicated to the history of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques, officials announced, marking a major step in preserving the Kingdom’s religious and cultural heritage.
The plan was discussed at a meeting of the High Supervisory Committee for the “History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques” project, chaired by Prince Faisal bin Salman, special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and chairman of the board of the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).
The national initiative aims to chronicle centuries of pilgrimage history and transformations in the service of Islam’s holiest sites. The museum will serve as a comprehensive knowledge reference documenting the history of the Two Holy Mosques, the rituals of Hajj and Umrah over the centuries, and the significant transformations in their management and services.
The initiative, originally conceived as an academic encyclopaedia under the title “Encyclopaedia of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques” has evolved into a pioneering national project managed by Darah in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah through the Guests of God Service Programme. It enjoys the patronage of King Salman and ongoing support from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.
During the committee meeting, members also announced the upcoming “Historical Events in the Prophet’s Biography: Perspectives on Research and Documentation” forum, to be held in Medina alongside the Umrah Forum.
