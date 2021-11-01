Dubai: Employers who allow their workers to engage in jobs for their own personal benefit or to work for other employers will be punished with a maximum jail term of six months along with fines amounting up to SR100,000, Saudi News Agency (SPA) reported.
The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) emphasised yesterday that those found guilty will also face a recruitment ban for a maximum period of five years and will be deported in case of the the guilty employer being an expat. The fine will be multiplied with the number of people involved in the violation of the Labour Law regulations.
Jawazat called on the public to report violations of residency and border security regulations by calling the toll free number 911 in Mecca and Riyadh, and 999 in all other parts of the Kingdom.
Jawazat had earlier warned that a maximum jail term of six months and fines amounting to SR50,000 will be slapped on expats engaging in jobs for their own personal benefit.
The self-employed expatriate will be deported after serving the jail term and payment of fines.