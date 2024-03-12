Dubai: Saudi Arabia has shut down 39 fuel stations for violating regulatory standards by installing devices that altered the quantities of fuel dispensed.
The crackdown followed a series of raids conducted across 19 cities and governorates in the Kingdom, where it was discovered that these stations had unlawfully installed mechanisms to manipulate fuel quantities provided to customers.
The inspections were led by the Permanent Executive Committee for Fuel Stations and Service Centers, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, and the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO).
The investigations revealed that the implicated fuel stations had breached the Law of Calibration and Measurements as well as the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law, by employing devices that inaccurately adjusted the fuel volumes sold.
As a result, legal action has been initiated against the stations and their personnel were referred to the Public Prosecution for further legal proceedings.
The Permanent Executive Committee has reiterated the need for fuel stations and their staff to strictly comply with all pertinent legal requirements and standards, emphasizing that strict penalties will be enforced against any entities found guilty of engaging in fraudulent practices or deceiving consumers.