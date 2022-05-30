Dubai: A Saudi legal expert has warned that homosexuality in all its forms is criminalised by law and forbidden in Islam.
During a TV interview on Rotana Khaleejia, lawyer and legal expert Ziad Shaalan said homosexuality is punishable by five years imprisonment and/or a fine of SR3 million.
Al Shaalan stressed the Saudi law has zero tolerance against such crimes, in addition to the fact that Saudi customs and traditions reject these acts, and all state systems are based on Quran and the Sunnah of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).
Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, earlier reaffirmed the firm position of Saudi Arabia against the terms ‘sexual orientation’ and ‘gender identity’.
Al Sheikh said that the crime of homosexuality is one of the most heinous and ugliest crimes in the sight of God Almighty. “The perpetrators of these crimes are abhorrent to God, and they are disgraced and despicable in this world and the Hereafter,” he said.