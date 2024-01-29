Dubai: Six people, including three Saudis and three expatriates, were arrested by Saudi security authorities for their alleged involvement in commercial fraud.
The economic crimes unit at the Public Prosecution has completed its investigations with the suspects in line with the provisions of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law.
During investigations, it was revealed that the accused utilised fraudulent tactics in the marketing of products, including the sale of expired food items and electrical appliances that failed to meet the approved specifications and standards.
The prosecutors have subsequently forwarded the case to the competent court, urging stringent penalties as per the stipulations of the Anti-Commercial Fraud Law.
The Public Prosecution underscored the importance of legal protection for commercial products, emphasising that individuals engaged in or associated with commercial fraud will face criminal accountability.
The warning serves as a deterrent against fraudulent activities in the commercial sector.