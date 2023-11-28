Dubai: Saudi Arabia has apprehended 13 individuals involved in a large-scale financial fraud operation after an investigation by the Financial Fraud division of the Public Prosecution.
The suspects engaged in various illegal activities, including money laundering, electronic fraud, and violations of the electronic transactions system.
They defrauded victims by creating fraudulent electronic links and unlawfully accessing their government accounts, issuing legitimate authorisations without their knowledge.
The suspects defrauded approximately SR16 million from victims’ bank accounts, as well as over SR600,000 in cash and various foreign currencies.
To halt the flow of illicit funds, authorities have frozen suspects’ accounts and those of the suspected commercial entity.
Public Prosecution reaffirmed its commitment to combating financial crimes and urges caution when encountering suspicious links or dealing with unofficial websites. It advised the public against sharing personal or financial data with unknown entities and encourages immediate reporting of financial fraud to the relevant authorities.