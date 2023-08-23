Cairo: Saudi customs authorities have specified terms for passengers using cars to travel to other countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
The car and driving licenses should be valid and the driver should be the owner of the vehicle, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (Zatca) said.
If the driver is not the car owner, the driver should have a valid authorization from the owner, Zatca added.
The government agency noted that the expiry of insurance on the car does not prevent its use for travel.
The GCC comprises UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar. The GCC nations, which have large communities of migrant workers, have recently sought to facilitate movement among the countries.
Last March, a joint working team from the six-nation grouping discussed linking their systems addressing traffic offences.
The experts looked into the latest phases of the linkage and activating exchange of information on traffic infringements among competent authorities of the GCC countries.
The virtual meeting was held in implementation of a decision issued by the GCC interior ministers related to linking traffic violation systems among the member countries.
Since the GCC creation in 1981, its leaders have agreed on steps to boost unification of systems among their countries as well as promotion of links with the outside world.
Last December, the GCC leaders met for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh and agreed to bolster a strategic partnership between both sides.