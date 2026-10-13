Medina invites catering firms to provide meals for worshippers at key religious sites
Dubai: Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Medina Region Development Authority has invited catering companies to apply to provide iftar meals for worshippers at designated locations across the region during the holy month of Ramadan 1448 AH.
The authority said applications must be submitted electronically by October 18, corresponding to Jumada Al Awwal 7 in the Islamic calendar.
The initiative covers several prominent locations, including Al Miqat Mosque in Abyar Ali, Al Qiblatain Mosque and the Cultural Centre, where meals will be provided to worshippers and fasting visitors during Ramadan.
The authority urged interested catering companies to ensure they meet all regulatory and operational requirements before submitting their applications.
These include valid facility licences, the necessary operating permits and health certificates for employees involved in food preparation and catering services.
Companies seeking to participate must complete the electronic application process before the deadline, the authority said.