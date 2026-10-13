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Saudi Arabia sets October 18 deadline for Ramadan Iftar catering applications

Medina invites catering firms to provide meals for worshippers at key religious sites

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The initiative covers several prominent locations, including Al Miqat Mosque in Abyar Ali, Al Qiblatain Mosque and the Cultural Centre, where meals will be provided to worshippers and fasting visitors during Ramadan.
The initiative covers several prominent locations, including Al Miqat Mosque in Abyar Ali, Al Qiblatain Mosque and the Cultural Centre, where meals will be provided to worshippers and fasting visitors during Ramadan.
SPA

Dubai: Dubai: Saudi Arabia's Medina Region Development Authority has invited catering companies to apply to provide iftar meals for worshippers at designated locations across the region during the holy month of Ramadan 1448 AH.

The authority said applications must be submitted electronically by October 18, corresponding to Jumada Al Awwal 7 in the Islamic calendar.

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The initiative covers several prominent locations, including Al Miqat Mosque in Abyar Ali, Al Qiblatain Mosque and the Cultural Centre, where meals will be provided to worshippers and fasting visitors during Ramadan.

The authority urged interested catering companies to ensure they meet all regulatory and operational requirements before submitting their applications.

These include valid facility licences, the necessary operating permits and health certificates for employees involved in food preparation and catering services.

Companies seeking to participate must complete the electronic application process before the deadline, the authority said.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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