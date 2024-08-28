Image Credit: General Authority for Care and Management of the Two Holy Mosques

Cairo: Saudi authorities have offered a set of directives to Muslim parents accompanied by their children while performing the Umrah or minor pilgrimage in the Grand Mosque, Islam's holiest site in Mecca.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj said that taking care of children during the Umrah rites enhances their religious sense and attachment to the two holy mosques in Mecca and Medina.

The ministry advised the pilgrims escorting their children to look after them by avoiding peak times and crowded places while undertaking the Umrah rituals. Parents are, moreover, directed to ensure attaching electronic tracking bracelets to the children, keeping them close and educating them about proper behaviour inside the Grand Mosque.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, got underway in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims from across the globe attended.

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah last year, according to Saudi figures. The kingdom plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage next year.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah.

Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.