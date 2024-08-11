Cairo: Saudi Arabia plans to welcome 15 million Muslims to perform Umrah or minor pilgrimage next year as part of ambitious efforts to increase the numbers of the faithful flocking to Islam’s two holiest sites in the kingdom, a government programme has disclosed.

The Guests of God Service Programme said the plan is based on expanding infrastructure and the use of state-of-the art technology including digitalising the services provided for the pilgrims.

An annual report from the programme added that 15 Islamic and cultural sites are planned to be overhauled next year in Mecca and Medina, home to Islam’s two most sacred places.

The programme seeks to raise the numbers of Umrah pilgrims to 30 million and overhaul 40 religious sites by the year 2030, Saudi newspaper Okaz reported.

Pakistan tops the list

Around 13.5 Muslims performed Umrah in the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, last year, according to Saudi figures.

Launched in 2019, the Guests of God Service Programme aims at facilitating pilgrims’ access to the two holy mosques and ensuring them high-quality services during their journeys.

According to the programme’s latest report, Pakistan topped the list in terms of Umrah pilgrm numbers with more than 2 million, followed by Egypt with 1.7 million and Indonesia with 1.4 million.

The current season of Umrah, which can be undertaken around the year, got underway in late June after the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage that around 1.8 million Muslims attended in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia, Islam’s birthplace, has in recent months introduced a host of facilities for Muslims wishing to come to the country for Umrah. Authorities have extended the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 and allowed holders to enter the kingdom via all land, air and sea outlets and leave from any airport. Women pilgrims are no longer required to be escorted by male guardians.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourism visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.