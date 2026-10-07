GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Saudi Arabia reports 30% rise in ICU admissions linked to seasonal respiratory infections

Health Ministry urges vaccination as seasonal respiratory virus activity increases

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Saudi Arabia reports a 30% jump in ICU admissions due to seasonal respiratory infections, urging vaccinations and preventive measures to curb severe cases.
Saudi Arabia reports a 30% jump in ICU admissions due to seasonal respiratory infections, urging vaccinations and preventive measures to curb severe cases.
Getty Images

Dubai: Saudi Arabia has recorded a 30 per cent rise in intensive care admissions linked to respiratory infections over the past three weeks as seasonal viruses become more active, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry said respiratory infections had increased with the start of the seasonal period of heightened virus activity, but stressed that the rise remained within expected seasonal levels.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

It urged people in eligible groups to receive recommended vaccinations, including those against seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, saying vaccination could reduce the risk of severe illness and complications.

Appointments for vaccinations can be booked through the Sehhaty app, the ministry said.

People at higher risk of complications from influenza include those with chronic diseases, adults aged over 50, children aged between six months and five years, pregnant women, people with severe obesity and healthcare workers, according to the ministry.

The ministry also urged the public to take preventive measures, including regular handwashing, observing proper coughing and sneezing etiquette, ventilating enclosed spaces and wearing masks.

People who develop respiratory symptoms should reduce contact with others to help curb the spread of infection, it added.

The ministry said it was working with other health-sector bodies to strengthen preventive healthcare and public awareness as respiratory viruses circulate during the season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Saudi Arabia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dalic wants more from his UAE side as they prepare for the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup

Dalic urges UAE to ‘play better’ in Gulf Cup final

3m read
The package will be offered through the electronic path platform and is designed to cover the pilgrim journey from arrival to departure.

Saudi Arabia launches all-in-one 2027 Hajj package

1m read
Riyadh Season 2026 will start October 21, bringing 10 weeks of global entertainment, sports, concerts and family attractions across the Saudi capital.

Riyadh Season 2026 to begin on October 21

2m read
Journalists taking part in the pilgrimage season in a professional capacity must do so as members of the accredited media team accompanying Kuwait’s official Hajj mission.

Kuwait bans celebrities from Hajj campaign staff roles

2m read