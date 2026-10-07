Health Ministry urges vaccination as seasonal respiratory virus activity increases
Dubai: Saudi Arabia has recorded a 30 per cent rise in intensive care admissions linked to respiratory infections over the past three weeks as seasonal viruses become more active, the Health Ministry said.
The ministry said respiratory infections had increased with the start of the seasonal period of heightened virus activity, but stressed that the rise remained within expected seasonal levels.
It urged people in eligible groups to receive recommended vaccinations, including those against seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, saying vaccination could reduce the risk of severe illness and complications.
Appointments for vaccinations can be booked through the Sehhaty app, the ministry said.
People at higher risk of complications from influenza include those with chronic diseases, adults aged over 50, children aged between six months and five years, pregnant women, people with severe obesity and healthcare workers, according to the ministry.
The ministry also urged the public to take preventive measures, including regular handwashing, observing proper coughing and sneezing etiquette, ventilating enclosed spaces and wearing masks.
People who develop respiratory symptoms should reduce contact with others to help curb the spread of infection, it added.
The ministry said it was working with other health-sector bodies to strengthen preventive healthcare and public awareness as respiratory viruses circulate during the season.