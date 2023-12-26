Dubai: Saudi Arabia has officially commenced the registration process for foreign pilgrims planning to participate in the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 2024.
The registration is being done through the Nusuk Hajj application, overseen by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and is open to Muslim pilgrims from all the continents.
Detailed information regarding the registration process can be found on the hajj.nusuk.sa website. Nusuk Hajj serves as a comprehensive platform offering a range of Hajj packages from authorised service providers, ensuring a seamless and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience.
Pilgrims can register by creating a personal account on the website, providing their email address, and selecting their current country of residence from the available list, which includes all countries eligible for Hajj 2024.
Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a sacred and obligatory journey for physically capable adult Muslims. Like other Islamic practices, Hajj involves specific rituals that pilgrims are required to perform diligently during their sacred journey.
Notably, the Hajj pilgrimage in 2023 marked the first full-capacity annual pilgrimage since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 1,845,045 pilgrims participated in the event, including 1,660,915 foreign pilgrims.
The pilgrims were divided between male and female participants, with 969,694 male pilgrims and 875,351 female pilgrims. The majority of pilgrims, totalling 1,056,317, came from Asian countries, while 346,214 pilgrims were from Arab countries.