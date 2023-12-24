Cairo: Saudi Arabia has said that visiting Al Rawda Al Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque, Islam’s second holiest site, is permitted for a Muslim once a year.

The kingdom’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said a visit permit to the revered place is issued every 365 days.

“A would-be beneficiary can book a permit for Al Rawda Al Sharifa after 365 days from his/her last permit,” the ministry said.

The ministry also pointed out that the visit permit should be issued electronically via the Nusuk or Tawakklna apps, provided the applicant is not infected with COVID-19 and has not mingled with the patients.

The Prophet’s Mosque in Medina houses Al Rawda Al Sharifa where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is located.

Muslim worshippers wishing to visit and pray in Al Rawda Al Sharifa must get an official permit before arrival.

10 million visitors expected

After undertaking rites of Umrah or minor pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site in Mecca, many pilgrims would visit the Prophet’s Mosque to pray and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to do Umrah during the current season that began more than six months ago.

Last April, Saudi authorities unveiled a gilded brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber at the Prophet’s Mosque.

The barrier replaced a wooden barrier to preserve the visual identity and architectural pattern of the Mosque, officials said at the time.

The barrier design was inspired by the anterior of the Prophet’s Chamber, Al Rawda Al Sharifa and cabins holding copies of the Holy Quran at the Old Mosque.

Made of pure brass, the barrier is 87 metres long, surrounding the Sacred Chamber from three directions.