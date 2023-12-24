Dubai: Turkey has announced visa-free entry for citizens from six countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in a significant move to bolster tourism and foster closer international ties.
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a decree, extending visa exemption to nationals holding passports of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, US, Canada, Bahrain and Oman.
The announcement was published in the Turkish Official Gazette on Saturday.
Under the newly established visa-free regime, citizens of these nations can now explore Turkey without the need to obtain a visa prior to their travel.
The exemption grants them the privilege to stay in Turkey for a maximum period of 90 days.
The initiative aims to enhance tourism and promote cultural exchanges between Turkey and these nations, encouraging travellers to explore the rich history, landscapes and vibrant heritage of Turkey.
The facility is expected to strengthen diplomatic relations and further boost the tourism industry in the region.