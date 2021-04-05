Whether its Maldives, Tanzania or Zanzibar, beach breaks are proving top choices for UAE nationals with holiday planning on their minds. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Maldives has got competition as the favoured destination for Emirati travellers - and Tanzania is providing it. So far this year, 70 per cent of bookings by dnata Travel group owned Rehlaty is for outbound travel, and Maldives and Tanzania are topping the charts.

Other trending getaways for its customer include family travel to Bosnia, beach breaks in Zanzibar, and beach and wildlife adventures in Sri Lanka. "In 2021 so far, 63 per cent of our overall bookings has been by families who come to us to ease the process of arranging their holiday and all of the extra details they might be looking for,” said Rehab Mansoor, General Manager at Rehlaty by dnata Travel.

"From our destination knowledge, and in response to latest trends and requests, we have created new itineraries for the spring holiday and beyond, taking families, couples and groups of friends alike to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Tanzania and Bosnia.”

What’s popular in Spring?

For the Spring break, one of the travel firm’s most popular itineraries of choice covers six days in Bosnia covering its Olympic Mountains, the beautiful scenery of Lake Jablanica, and the historic town of Mostar. "Bosnia is a perfect destination for Emirati families with lots to offer, from Halal food to activities for children, family-friendly hotels, picturesque towns, the snow-covered mountain scenery and cooler temperatures," Mansoor added.

Maldives all the way

In 2020, Maldives was the destination of choice for Rehlaty’s customers. This year the trend is expected to continue. "The Maldives is more family-friendly than ever, and with its dry season extending to late April, now is an excellent time to travel,” said Mansoor.

Frequency boost

UAE’s airlines are also increase flight frequencies to top tourist destinations. Since March 28, Emirates has been offering customers 28 weekly flights to Maldives and seven weekly flights to Seychelles. “The added services will meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice and connectivity while planning their travels this Easter holiday,” the airline said in a statement last month.