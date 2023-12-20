Dubai: Twelve residential towers in Saudi Arabia’s Mina are being constructed and will be made ready in time for the next Hajj season, marking a major step in enhancing the accommodation facilities for pilgrims, said Saad Al Qurashi, adviser to the National Committee for Hajj and Umrah.
Mina is a valley six kilometres east of the Grand Mosque in Mecca. It’s where Hajj pilgrims sleep overnight on the 8th, 11th, 12th (and some even on the 13th) of Dhul Hijjah.
The valley of Mina contains the Jamarat, the three stone pillars which are pelted by pilgrims as part of the rituals of Hajj.
Al Qurashi emphasised that the completion of these towers will coincide with the upcoming Hajj, ensuring that they are fully operational for the pilgrims.
He also highlighted that registration for pilgrims from abroad has commenced, adding that early registration is important as it allows pilgrims to secure their preferred accommodations, including nearby hotels and camps.
Additionally, Saudi authorities in Mecca have so far licensed 166 buildings to house Muslim pilgrims during next year’s Hajj pilgrimage.
The licensing was given by a Hajj housing committee in the city that will continue to receive applications for licensing more such buildings until next month as part of early preparations for annual pilgrimage.